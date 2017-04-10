Abby Pac escapes bases-loaded jam as USCB splits softball twin bill

Abby Pac tossed a five-hitter to outduel St. Thomas ace Jessica Castiglione, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to preserve USC Beaufort’s 2-1 victory over the Bobcats and split a Saturday doubleheader.
The victory followed an extra-innings loss for the Sand Sharks, who fell 3-2 when St. Thomas scored twice in the bottom of the eighth.
Pac struck out three in recording her fifth consecutive game of allowing no more than one earned run, though St. Thomas threatened to win in its last at-bat for the second time in a matter of hours. Pac finally got Alexis Castroman – who had homered earlier – on a groundout to end the contest.
USCB scored both of its runs in the fifth when Brittany Olean smashed an RBI double and came home on Taylor Boykin’s single for a 2-0 lead. Castroman’s solo homer in the sixth cut the margin to one.
The Sand Sharks were shut out for six innings of the opener, finally breaking the drought in the seventh on Marissa Becker’s RBI groundout to send the game to extra inning.
Haley Hawkins’ sacrifice fly in the eighth gave USCB a 2-1 lead before the Bobcats countered with two runs to win it.
