Sand Sharks suffer sweep despite Bobby Wenthe’s homer record

Bobby Wenthe homered twice to set a new USC Beaufort season record, but it wasn’t enough to get a victory as the Sand Sharks dropped both ends of a doubleheader to wrap up their three-game weekend series at Webber International.
The Warriors used a four-run third inning and two more runs in the fourth to break open a 10-4 victory in Game 1, then completed the sweep with a 5-4 victory in a nightcap that required 11 innings.
Wenthe homered in each game, tying Ashly Morris’ 2015 record of eight homers with a towering two-run shot in the opener. The junior broke the mark with another two-run blast in the sixth inning of the second game to briefly put the Sand Sharks ahead.
Wenthe finished the doubleheader with five hits. Thomas Estopare and Wade Arduini had three hits apiece for USCB in the opener, while Alex Murphy gave the Sand Sharks three hits in Game 2.
USC Beaufort now has recorded at least 12 hits in six consecutive games.
