Balanced hitting sends USCB past Webber International in series opener

Wade Arduini scattered four hits over eight strong innings, while every USC Beaufort starter produced at least one hit as the Sand Sharks thumped Webber International 7-2 in the opener of their three-game baseball series in Florida.
Arduini struck out nine WIU batters on the day, extending his run to five consecutive starts of allowing two earned runs or fewer. Zac Burke pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the victory, which lifted USCB alongside the Warriors for fourth place in the Sun Conference.
Noah Matthews' RBI single in the second broke a 1-1 tie, sparking a two-run inning that put the Sand Sharks in front for good. USCB tacked on three more in the fifth to break it open, with Alex Murphy and Tristan Triplett producing RBI singles.
Justin Kortessis went 3-for-4 on the day, scoring once and driving home the Sand Sharks' final run in the seventh. Nick Payne doubled twice and Murphy also cranked out two hits.
USCB has recorded at least 13 hits in each of its past four contests.
