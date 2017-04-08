USC Beaufort

April 8, 2017 6:26 PM

Abby Pac’s 5th shutout of the season propels Sand Sharks to victory

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Abby Pac tossed a five-hit shutout and Taylor Boykin went 3-for-3 as USC Beaufort opened its three-game road softball series with a 3-0 victory Friday over St. Thomas.

Boykin’s infield single in the second inning brought home Alexa Moore with the game’s first run, which was all the run support Pac needed.

The sophomore walked four and struck out four in recording her fifth shutout of the season. It marked the fourth consecutive game that Pac has allowed no more than one earned run, and fifth in her past six starts.

The Sand Sharks also scored a run in the sixth on Haley Hawkins’ RBI double, and pushed across one more in the seventh on Moore’s RBI single.

USC Beaufort

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

