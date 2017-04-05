Sand Sharks crank up offense in doubleheader sweep of Brewton-Parker

Rachel Catt tossed a two-hitter in Game 1, and USC Beaufort followed up with season highs with 13 runs and 17 hits in the nightcap as the Sand Sharks blitzed Brewton-Parker on both sides of Tuesday’s softball doubleheader.
The Sand Sharks had three runs on the board before recording an out, giving Catt all the support she’d need in an 8-2 romp in the opener. Haley Hawkins homered amid a 4-for-4 performance in Game 2, powering USCB to a 13-7 victory.
USC Beaufort is 5-0 against Brewton-Parker this season and have won 14 of 15 meetings all-time.
The Sand Sharks cranked out 14 hits in the opener, with Marissa Becker going 3-for-4 and four other players collecting two hits apiece. Natajssa Hatcher’s bases-loaded single sparked a four-run first inning to set USCB on its way.
Becker had another three hits in Game 2, while Kayla Boyle also collected three. Boyle now has hit safely in 24 of her past 25 games.
