USCB freshman places 4th at Golfweek NAIA Invitational in Florida

USC Beaufort freshman Blanca Porta followed up an opening 75 with a 5-over-par 77, placing fourth among individuals in leading the Sand Sharks to a fifth-place finish Monday at the Golfweek NAIA Spring Invitational in Florida.
USCB’s team score of 324 on a blustery final day at Mission Inn Resort left the Sand Sharks with a two-day total of 641. Keiser captured the team crown with a score of 613, coming in 12 shots better than SCAD Savannah. Southeastern was another stroke behind.
Porta was the only USCB golfer to finish among the top 20 individuals, with Franzi Knoetsch (76-85) placing 21st and Vanessa Schloo (86-79) in a tie for 24th.
USCB men inch up on final day: Will Canipe carded a 76 and freshman Newport Laparojkit shot 77 to help the Sand Sharks move up one spot to 12th on the final day of the men’s competiton at Mission Inn.
Keiser won that team title as well with a 54-hole score of 900, two ahead of Webber International and three clear of Dalton State and Johnson & Wales. USC Beaufort finished at 931.
Laparojkit and Jonathan Sundstrom (79) were the Sand Sharks’ high finishers individually, part of a tie for 26th.
Comments