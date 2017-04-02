Late comebacks sink USCB softball in both games of doubleheader

USC Beaufort twice saw hopes of victory undone by late Southeastern rallies, dropping both ends of Saturday's softball doubleheader to the 15th-ranked Fire.
Southeastern's Cheyenne Blaha broke a deadlock in the first game when her infield single brought home the winning run in a 2-1 victory. Later, three seventh-inning runs in Game 2 allowed the Fire to emerge with a 7-5 triumph.
The Sand Sharks managed only three hits in the opener against Southeastern's Stef Guercio, all coming in the first two innings. Two were used to score USCB's only run, as Marissa Becker tripled in the first inning and came home on Kayla Boyle's double.
The Fire took advantage of a throwing error to tie it in the fifth, before Blaha put them ahead one inning later.
USCB erased a four-run deficit in the second game to take a 5-4 lead into the seventh, only to see another error open the door to a Fire comeback.
A throwing error on a sacrifice bunt brought home the tying run, and Southeastern went ahead on Kiah Ferrell's infield single. Sam Holcomb's sacrifice fly added an insurance run.
Carrie Cochran led the Sand Sharks at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance, scoring one run and driving home another.
