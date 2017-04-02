USC Beaufort

April 2, 2017 10:50 AM

Seniors take the spotlight in USCB’s baseball victory over Ave Maria

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Justin Kortessis scattered four hits over 7 1/3 innings and fellow senior Kal Davis banged out three hits as USC Beaufort celebrated Senior Day with a 5-1 victory Saturday over Ave Maria.

Alex Murphy also produced three hits, while Thomas Estopare tripled and drove home two runs as the Sand Sharks took the deciding game of the Sun Conference series after the teams had split a Friday doubleheader.

Kortessis kept Ave Maria without a hit until Andy Hernandez’s two-out double in the fourth. The Gyrenes didn’t score until the eighth, when a one-out error set up Steven Valentine’s RBI single.

Michael Biasello relieved Kortessis to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam, then worked around an error and hit in the ninth to pick up the save.

Estopare put the Sand Sharks in front with a two-run single in the second inning, and USCB got RBI singles from Murphy and Wade Arduini in the third for a 4-0 advantage. A sacrifice fly from Davis in the eighth completed the scoring.

Related content

USC Beaufort

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos