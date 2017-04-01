12-run inning fuels Sand Sharks’ doubleheader split with Ave Maria

Alex Murphy's grand slam capped a 12-run third inning for USC Beaufort, powering the Sand Sharks to a 13-3 romp over Ave Maria that led to a split of Friday's baseball doubleheader.
The Sand Sharks nearly made it a sweep in the nightcap, but a throwing error that thwarted a potential inning-ending double play opened the door for two Ave Maria runs as the Gyrenes emerged with a 9-8 victory.
USCB collected nine hits in its big inning, including a two-run double from Brandon Joyce before Murphy blasted his towering gramd slam to left-center.
Joyce finished the game with four hits, while Kal Davis and Bobby Wenthe had two hits apiece. Wade Arduini pitched a complete game, scattering eight Ave Maria hits and striking out six.
Murphy, Thomas Estopare and Nick Payne each had three hits for USCB in Game 2, but it was a miscue in the field that turned out to be the turning point. A double play would have left the score tied 7-7 heading to the bottom of the ninth.
The Sand Sharks did pull within 9-8 on Murphy's RBI single, but stranded the potential tying run at first.
Joyce finished with four RBIs in the doubleheader, raising his career total to 124 for second place on USCB's all-time list. He needs nine more to catch R.J. Neal's record.
Comments