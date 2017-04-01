USC Beaufort

April 1, 2017 3:39 PM

12-run inning fuels Sand Sharks’ doubleheader split with Ave Maria

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Alex Murphy's grand slam capped a 12-run third inning for USC Beaufort, powering the Sand Sharks to a 13-3 romp over Ave Maria that led to a split of Friday's baseball doubleheader.

The Sand Sharks nearly made it a sweep in the nightcap, but a throwing error that thwarted a potential inning-ending double play opened the door for two Ave Maria runs as the Gyrenes emerged with a 9-8 victory.

USCB collected nine hits in its big inning, including a two-run double from Brandon Joyce before Murphy blasted his towering gramd slam to left-center.

Joyce finished the game with four hits, while Kal Davis and Bobby Wenthe had two hits apiece. Wade Arduini pitched a complete game, scattering eight Ave Maria hits and striking out six.

Murphy, Thomas Estopare and Nick Payne each had three hits for USCB in Game 2, but it was a miscue in the field that turned out to be the turning point. A double play would have left the score tied 7-7 heading to the bottom of the ninth.

The Sand Sharks did pull within 9-8 on Murphy's RBI single, but stranded the potential tying run at first.

Joyce finished with four RBIs in the doubleheader, raising his career total to 124 for second place on USCB's all-time list. He needs nine more to catch R.J. Neal's record.

Related content

USC Beaufort

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos