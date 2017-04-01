Early outburst helps Sand Sharks beat Southeastern in softball opener

Abby Pac tossed a four-hitter and got all the run support she needed in the first inning as USC Beaufort upended Southeastern 4-1 in Friday's opening game of their Sun Conference series.
Brittany Olean's two-run double capped a four-run USCB outburst with two out in the first, getting to reigning conference Pitcher of the Year Lindsie Scholwinski before she had a chance to settle down.
Alexa Moore brought home the Sand Sharks' first run when she beat out an infield single, Natassja Hatcher singled home another run and Olean made the score 4-0 with her double down the left-field line.
Southeastern, No.15 in the latest NAIA rankings, didn't record a hit until the fourth when Cheyenne Blaha singled and eventually scored on Brandee Pietrzak's RBI double. The Fire threatened again in the fifth with runners at second and third and one out, but Pac pitched out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout.
Pac retired six of the final seven batters she faced, striking out nine on the afternoon. Marissa Becker aided USCB at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance, but Kayla Boyle saw her school-record 20-game hitting streak come to an end.
