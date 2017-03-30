USCB launches inaugural ‘LK5K’ to honor longtime running coach

USC Beaufort will honor Larry Kimball, the last remaining member of its first athletics staff, with the inaugural “LK5K” race Sunday to raise funds to bring a top-notch track and field facility to its main campus in Hardeeville.
Kimball is retiring at the end of the season, ending an 11-year run that began as assistant athletics director and later as the school’s first coach, taking the cross country program into competition. The Vermont native added track and field to his coaching duties in 2009.
Sunday’s race will take runners across varying terrains around the college’s Hilton Head Gateway campus in Hardeeville, ranging from roads to grass, packed dirt and gravel.
Prizes will be given to the top runners in each age division, along with awards for the top three overall male and female competitors. Special alumni awards will be given to top male and female finishers who ran under Kimball’s tutelage.
Entry fees are $25 for the 5K and $15 for a one-mile fun run, with the first 500 participants receiving a commemorative race T-shirt. A post-race party will include a chance for participants to meet USCB student-athletes and athletics staff.
To enter or for more information, go online to RunSignup.com/Race/SC/Bluffton/LK5K.
