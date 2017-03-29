2 Sand Sharks claim this week’s Sun Conference top honors

USC Beaufort’s Betsy Douglas, who now owns the NAIA’s fastest 10,000 meters time this season, and teammate Malik Paul have been named by the Sun Conference for its weekly honors.
Douglas ran away from the field to capture the 10,000 at last weekend’s UNF Spring Break Invitational, crossing the finish in 37 minutes, 12 seconds. That performance smashed Joy Miller’s 3-year-old school record by 81 seconds.
Paul took down two school records in Jacksonville, bettering his own mark in the hammer throw with a launch of 42.12 meters (138 feet, 2 1/4 inches) that was more than two meters farther than his previous best.
He also surpassed Josh Roper’s record in the discus, unleashing a throw of 43.68 meters (143-3 1/2). Both marks are best in the Sun Conference this season.
