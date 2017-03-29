Sand Sharks sweep softball doubleheader from Coastal Georgia

Abby Pac tossed a three-hit shutout and a trio of USC Beaufort teammates drove home two runs apiece, cruising to an 8-0 victory at Coastal Georgia that finished off a Tuesday doubleheader sweep.
Marissa Becker's three-run triple broke a tie in the first game, propelling the Sand Sharks to a 6-4 triumph.
Pac notched her fourth shutout and 11th win of the season, striking out three and walking just one as the Sand Sharks gave her an early cushion with three first-inning runs. Taylor Boykin led off the game with a triple and scored on Kayla Boyle's RBI single.
Boyle, Natassja Hatcher and Brittany Olean finished the game with two RBIs apiece.
Becker went 3-for-3 in the opener, including her bases-loaded triple in the sixth that put the Sand Sharks ahead to stay. Hatcher also had three hits with an RBI.
Rachel Catt scattered eight Coastal Georgia hits over 5 1/3 innings for the win, helped out when fellow freshman Jordan Roney got the final five outs for her first save. Roney entered with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to keep Coastal Georgia at bay.
