Sand Sharks twice overcome early deficits to claim doubleheader sweep

Wade Arduini cranked out three hits and scored twice in the first game of a doubleheader, and Brandon Joyce did likewise in the nightcap as USC Beaufort swept Saturday's twin bill over St. Joseph (Vt.) and take three of four games in the weekend series.
USCB pitching twice shook off first-inning runs to shut down the Saints the rest of the way, prevailing by scores of 10-1 and 6-1.
Justin Kortessis tossed a complete game for the Sand Sharks in the opener, scattering four hits and striking out eight. Zac Burke gave up four hits in six innings of work in Game 2, leaving Michael Biasello to pitch the final inning.
Bobby Wenthe drove home two USCB runs in Game 1, helping the Sand Sharks break things open with an RBI single in the third that made the score 5-1. He added an RBI double in the sixth.
Kal Davis ripped a two-run double to highlight the Game 2 offense.
