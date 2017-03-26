Keiser softball ace stymies USCB hitters in doubleheader sweep

USC Beaufort was shut down twice by Keiser ace Riley Caylor, dropping both games of Saturday’s doubleheader in the conclusion of their three-game series.
Caylor outdueled USCB’s Abby Pac in the opener, with both pitchers shutting down the opposition over the final six innings of Keiser’s 2-1 victory. The Sand Sharks then went hitless for the first four innings of the nightcap, before twice leaving the bases loaded in a 5-1 setback.
Keiser took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opener on Cheyenne Blumberg’s two-run single, but Kayla Boyle’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning cut the margin to one. The Sand Sharks left two runners on, though, and managed just one hit the rest of the way.
USCB trailed 3-0 after five innings of Game 2 before making any threats. Three straight infield singles loaded the bases in the sixth, only to come away with one run.
After Keiser tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh, the Sand Sharks loaded the bases again in the bottom of the inning to bring the tying run to the plate. Caylor, though, retired the final two batters to end the threat.
