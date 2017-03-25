USC Beaufort

March 25, 2017 8:00 PM

Sand Sharks overcome early deficit to take softball opener vs. Keiser

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Alexa Moore and Natajssa Hatcher drove home two runs apiece, backing Abby Pac’s five-hitter as USC Beaufort took the opener of its weekend softball series with a 5-1 victory Friday over Keiser.

Pac allowed an unearned run in the first inning, but got stronger as the game went on. She retired the final 11 batters after Alyssa Cabral’s bunt single in the fourth, finishing with four strikeouts on the afternoon.

Moore and Hatcher stroked RBI singles as the Sand Sharks overcame the early deficit with three runs in the bottom of the first. They doubled up again in the fifth, when Moore had a sacrifice fly and Hatcher followed with an RBI single.

Marissa Becker went 3-for-3 and scored two of the Sand Sharks’ runs, also recording her 45th career stolen base to extend her own USCB record.

Related content

USC Beaufort

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos