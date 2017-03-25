Betsy Douglas smashes 10,000 mark in USCB’s latest run on records

Betsy Williams won the 10,000 meters with the fastest time at the NAIA level this season, one of seven USC Beaufort track and field records that were rewritten Friday at the UNF Spring Break Invitational in Jacksonville.
Douglas shattered Joy Miller’s 2014 school mark with a time of 37 minutes, 12 seconds — fully 81 seconds better than the previous standard.
Freshman Malik Paul broke two school records, smashing his own mark in the men’s hammer with a throw of 42.12 meters (138 feet, 2 1/4 inches) that was good for third place and more than two meters farther than his previous best.
Paul also took down Josh Roper’s name from the discus record, unleashing a throw of 43.68 meters (143-3 1/2).
USCB’s sprinters had another strong meet, with school records in the men’s 200, women’s 400 and both the men’s and women’s 4x100 relays.
Maiya Cooper set a new women’s 400 standard at 57.52 seconds, finishing 10th, and was part of the 4x100 relay that was timed in 47.53 seconds.
Freshman Chris George ran the men’s 200 in 22.04 seconds, lowering Darryl Dunham’s 2-year-old record by three-hundredths of a second, and joined in the 4x100 relay that was timed in a record 42.19 seconds.
USCB athletes now have broken or matched school records 37 times in the season’s first six meets.
