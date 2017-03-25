Sand Sharks find offense to grab split of doubleheader against St. Joseph

Justin Kortessis banged out a pair of RBI singles in the first two innings, helping USC Beaufort to a 5-4 victory over St. Joseph (Vt.) that salvaged a split of their Friday baseball doubleheader.
The Sand Sharks put up all of their scoring in the first two innings of the nightcap, following an opening 2-0 loss in which USCB was limited to just two hits.
Julio De Pena pitched a complete game for USCB in the second contest, allowing just one earned run and five hits. He rang up eight strikeouts, with six coming over the final three innings to keep the Saints at bay.
Alex Murphy, Kal Davis and Brandon Joyce also had RBI singles for the Sand Sharks.
Wade Arduani also pitched a five-hitter for USCB in the opener, only to be outdueled by the Saints' Nicholas Burch.
Burch allowed a leadoff double to Thomas Estopare in the first, but the Sand Sharks could manage only an infield single by Alex Murphy the rest of the way.
Comments