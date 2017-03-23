USCB sprinter dashes onto this week’s NAIA honor roll

USC Beaufort freshman Jhari Williams, already named for Sun Conference weekly honors after four school record-breaking performances last weekend, went one better when the NAIA also tabbed her for national honors.
Williams, a sprinter from Thomasville, Ga., is the first Sand Shark to earn NAIA national honors in the sport.
Williams swept 100- and 200-meter crowns at last weekend’s Charleston Southern Spring Break Invitational, lowering her own school record both times and meeting the “A” qualifying standard for the NAIA Championships.
She broke the 100-meter record twice at Charleston Southern, also setting a new standard in the preliminaries, and helped USCB’s 4x400 relay to a new record as they finished third.
Williams’ time of 11.71 seconds in the 100 meters is the fastest in the NAIA this season, and she ranks No. 2 in the 200 meters at 24.46 seconds.
Comments