Sand Sharks continue strong run on fairways, tie for 4th at Cape Fear

Though the USC Beaufort men’s golf team couldn’t manage a third consecutive team victory, the Sand Sharks put together another strong showing against NCAA Division I foes to finish fourth at the Cape Fear National Intercollegiate at Leland, N.C.
The Sand Sharks were the only NAIA team in a 16-team field that included 13 Division I programs. A final round of 7-over-par 295 was their best score of the three-day event, allowing them to hold their position behind champions Jacksonville State, Florida Gulf Coast and Appalachian State.
With a 54-hole total of 910, the Sand Sharks finished just 20 shots behind Jacksonville State. Texas-Arlington managed to tie USCB for fourth.
Freshman Newport Laparojkit notched his fourth top-10 individual finish in as many spring starts, closing with an even-par 72 to grab a share of eighth place. The California native now has seven consecutive top-10s going back to the fall season.
Keith Murphy was two shots behind Laparojkit after a closing 77, finishing in a tie for 14th.
