Trio of USCB athletes named as Sun Conference’s best of week

Freshmen Jhari Williams and Chris George gave USC Beaufort a sweep of the Sun Conference’s weekly track and field honors, while Keith Murphy earned acclaim as the week’s top men’s golfer.
Williams broke USCB records four times on the way to winning both the 100 and 200 meters against NCAA Division I competition at the Charleston Southern Spring Break Invitational. Both efforts also met the “A” qualifying standard for the NAIA Championships in May.
Williams also helped the women’s 4x400 relay break a school mark while finishing third to two Division I schools.
George broke the school record in the men’s 100, finishing second overall in 10.63 seconds and meeting the NAIA’s “A” qualifying standard. He also anchored the 4x100 relay that broke another USCB mark on the way to finishing third.
Murphy led the way on the fairways as the Sand Sharks captured the Bash at The Beach over a field that included 14 NCAA Division I squads. The junior from Ireland finished third in the individual competition, completing 54 holes in 1-under-par 212.
