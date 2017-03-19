6 more USCB track records are rewritten at Charleston Southern meet

Freshman Jhari Williams continued her assault on USC Beaufort’s track and field record book on the second day of the Charleston Southern Spring Break Invitational, lowering two standards as the Sand Sharks set six records in all.
Williams won the women’s 100 meters in 11.71 seconds, lowering the mark she set one day earlier in the preliminaries. The Georgia native also joined with Maiya Cooper, Faith Calloway and Corta’Nasha Mutcherson to set a new mark in the 4x400 relay with a third-place time of 3 minutes, 52.91 seconds.
On Friday, Williams captured the women’s 200 with another school record.
Fellow freshman Chris George also had a big day on the men’s side, taking second in the men’s 100 in a school record of 10.63 seconds and helping establish a new mark in the 4x100 relay. George, Jordan White, Delvin Folston and Seth Bruno completed the relay in 42.47 seconds.
The men’s 4x400 relay of Bruno, Johnny Lewis, Bobby Williams and Prince Simmons also set a new mark with their fourth-place time of 3:22.77. Calloway also broke her own school mark in the women’s 400 with a time of 57.54 seconds.
USCB athletes now have broken or matched school records 30 times in the season’s first five meets.
