USCB softball comes up just short of doubleheader sweep

USC Beaufort’s Abby Pac went the distance to beat Webber International for a second straight day, helping the Sand Sharks split a Saturday doubleheader that gave them the upper hand in their three-game series in Florida.
Pac scattered seven Webber hits in a 3-2 victory in the opener, and the Sand Sharks nearly made it a sweep before dropping the nightcap 7-6 when the Warriors pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
USCB did all of its first-game scoring in the third inning. Alexa Moore broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single and Natassja Hatcher followed with a two-run single.
Kaitlin Cockroft’s two-run homer for the Warriors in the fifth was Pac’s only mistake of the day, but she shut down the Webber batters the rest of the way.
The Sand Sharks battled back from an early 3-0 deficit in the nightcap, getting a two-run homer from Carrie Cochran in the second inning and a fourth-run fourth to grab a brief 6-3 advantage.
The Warriors countered, though, with three three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie it. The game remained 6-6 until Alyssa Householder’s walkoff RBI triple for WIU.
