Freshman rewrites two USCB sprint records in Charleston

USC Beaufort freshman Jhari Williams won the 200 meters on the first day of the Charleston Southern Spring Break Invitational, one of two school records she rewrote Friday while twice punching her ticket to the NAIA National Championships.
Williams’ winning time of 24.46 seconds in the 200 set a new school record, as did her qualifying time of 11.96 seconds in the 100 meters. Both also hit the “A” qualifying standard for the NAIA Nationals at the end of the season.
Two other Sand Sharks hit the “B” qualifying standard for nationals, including Nic O’Neill’s victory in his first 3,000 steeplechase of the season. Faith Calloway rounded out the qualifying quartet as she finished sixth in the women’s 200.
Corta’Nasha Mutcherson took second in the women’s 400, covering the distance in 59.32 seconds.
