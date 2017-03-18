USCB softball takes opener of 3-game series in Florida

Abby Pac fired a three-hitter and freshman Kaitlyn O'Hearn drove home three runs, propelling USC Beaufort to a 9-2 romp over Webber International in the opener of their three-game Sun Conference softball series in Babson Park, Fla.
O'Hearn, Taylor Boykin and Marissa Becker each rapped out three hits for the Sand Sharks, with O'Hearn also scoring twice.
USCB's Haley Hawkins broke a 2-2 tie with and RBI single in the fifth before the Sand Sharks erupted for six runs an inning later. O'Hearn's two-run single keyed the big inning, with other RBIs coming from Kayla Boyle, Natassja Hatcher, Lauren Weidig and Brittany Olean.
The Sand Sharks wound up with 14 hits in all, one short of their season high. USCB now has four wins this year over teams in the top 25 of the NAIA softball rankings.
