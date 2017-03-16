USC Beaufort

March 16, 2017 1:01 AM

USCB women rise in final round, take 3rd at Coker Invitational

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Franzi Knoetsch posted a final-round 78, while USC Beaufort teammates Blanca Porta and Vanessa Schloo added 79s as the Sand Sharks used a 28-shot improvement from their opening round to finish third among a field of NCAA Division II schools at the Coker Invitational in Hartsville.

USCB’s two-day total of 660 left the Sand Sharks 12 shots behind Coker’s winning score and just four behind second-place Erskine. USCB was the only NAIA team against the Division II field.

Porta (80-79) tied for second among individuals, finishing six shots behind Shorter’s Paula Oviedo. Knoetsch climbed into a share of 12th, with Schloo another shot back in a tie for 15th.

Related content

USC Beaufort

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos