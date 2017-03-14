USC Beaufort

March 14, 2017 5:27 PM

Sand Sharks sweep Sun Conference’s weekly golf awards

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

USC Beaufort freshman Newport Laparojkit has been named the Sun Conference’s top men’s golfer for the second time in three weeks, while Franzi Knoetsch gave the Sand Sharks a sweep of the league’s weekly honors.

Laparojkit, who came to USCB from IMG Academy, picked up his first college victory at the Sand Shark Classic, using a closing 3-under-par 69 at Oldfield Club to chase down Cody Booska of Johnson & Wales for a two-shot victory.

His performance also helped the Sand Sharks overtake J&W for the team title, keeping the trophy on home soil for the first time in four years.

Knoetsch, a junior from Germany, posted three rounds of 76 or better at the Armstrong Pirate Women’s Invitational, earning a share of 11th place against a strong field of NCAA Division II teams. The Sand Sharks finished seventh in the team competition.

USC Beaufort

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

