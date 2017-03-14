Sand Sharks sweep Sun Conference’s weekly golf awards

USC Beaufort freshman Newport Laparojkit has been named the Sun Conference’s top men’s golfer for the second time in three weeks, while Franzi Knoetsch gave the Sand Sharks a sweep of the league’s weekly honors.
Laparojkit, who came to USCB from IMG Academy, picked up his first college victory at the Sand Shark Classic, using a closing 3-under-par 69 at Oldfield Club to chase down Cody Booska of Johnson & Wales for a two-shot victory.
His performance also helped the Sand Sharks overtake J&W for the team title, keeping the trophy on home soil for the first time in four years.
Knoetsch, a junior from Germany, posted three rounds of 76 or better at the Armstrong Pirate Women’s Invitational, earning a share of 11th place against a strong field of NCAA Division II teams. The Sand Sharks finished seventh in the team competition.
