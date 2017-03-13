7 more school records fall as Sand Sharks shine at Orange & Blue meet

USC Beaufort freshman Jaslyn Joseph rewrote school records in the women's 100-meter hurdles and triple jump, leading an offensive at the Savannah State Orange & Blue that produced seven new USCB marks and matched another.
Joseph won the 100 hurdles in a time of 14.94 seconds, breaking Shabrea Coles' 2013 mark and meeting the "B" qualifying standard for May's NAIA National Championships. She also won the high jump with a leap of 1.52 meters (4 feet, 11 3/4 inches) and placed third in the triple jump at 10.93 meters (35-10 1/4) to break her own USCB mark.
Fellow freshman Jhari Williams and Betsy Douglas also were double winners, with Williams breaking the women's 200 record at 24.54 seconds to also meet the NAIA qualifying standard. Williams also won the women's 100 in 12.48 seconds.
Douglas ran away from the field in the women's 1,500 meters (4:41.93), crossing the line 35 seconds ahead of her nearest pursuers, and led a 1-2 USCB finish in the 800 meters. Douglas covered the distance in 2:18.90, with Jaime Thomas next at 2:23.01.
Lauren Tregoning set the final women's record of the day with a pole vault of 2.95 meters (9-8 1/4).
Two USCB men's relays broke longstanding school marks, with the 4x100 squad of Jordan White, Dementris Davis, Delvin Folston and Chris George running in 42.89 seconds to break the 2013 record. The 4x400 relay quartet took down a 2014 mark, as Davis, Johnny Lewis, Seth Bruno and Bobby Williams finished in 3:24.89.
Freshman Malik Paul broke the USCB mark in the hammer throw, unleashing a toss of 39.22 meters (128-8) to place fifth. He also was second in the discus with a throw of 39.98 meters (131-2).
Jacob Hutchinson captured the pole vault with a clearance of 4.27 meters (14 feet), tying his own school mark.
USCB athletes now have broken or matched school records 22 times in the season's first four meets.
