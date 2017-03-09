Four-homer outing powers Sand Sharks past Benedict in baseball

Charlie McGinnis homered twice and drove home four runs as USC Beaufort matched a school record with four homers Wednesday, blasting its way past Benedict for a 12-9 victory in Columbia.
Bobby Wenthe and Nick Graham also homered as the Sand Sharks made seven of their 12 hits go for extra bases.
McGinnis' three-run blast capped a five-run first inning, and he added a solo shot in the fourth to stake the Sand Sharks to a 6-3 advantage. He became the 10th player in USCB history to homer twice in a game.
Wenthe ripped a solo homer in the fifth, his fifth home run of the season, but Benedict continued to chip away to tie it in the seventh.
USCB answered with its second five-run inning of the day, with Thomas Estopare's RBI double putting the Sand Sharks ahead for good and Graham's three-run homer capping the inning.
Benedict put together a two-out rally to score twice in the ninth before Michael Biasello came on to get the final out, recording his fourth save of the season. Javell Passley got his first collegiate win in relief.
