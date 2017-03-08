Comeback lets USCB men keep Sand Shark Invitational trophy at home

Freshman Newport Laparojkit fired a 3-under-par 69 to finish off his first collegiate victory Tuesday, while teammate Will Canipe shot a closing 68 as USC Beaufort turned a seven-shot deficit into a seven-shot victory at the Sand Shark Invitational.
Jonathan Sundstrum and Keith Murphy also turned in top-10 performances, helping the Sand Sharks combine for a 2-under 286 in the final round that was nine shots better than anyone else at Oldfield Golf Club.
That allowed the Sand Sharks to zoom past Johnson & Wales for the team crown, keeping the trophy at home for the first time since 2013. USCB finished with a 54-hole total of 875, with J&W at 882 after slipping to a final-day 300.
Dalton State was another six shots back in third.
Laparojkit shot under par in each of the final two rounds, using his closing 69 to wipe out a two-shot deficit to J&W’s Cody Booska (73). Canipe’s 68 pushed him into a share of third with J&W’s Matt Costaregni, four shots behind Laparojkit.
Sundstrom (73) claimed a share of eighth, while Murphy (76) was part of a four-way tie for 10th that included Cole Nead (73), who was playing for USCB’s “B” team.
Comments