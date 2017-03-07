Sand Sharks stand 2nd heading to final day of Oldfield tournament

USC Beaufort's Keith Murphy and Newport Laparojkit each followed opening 75s with 71s, moving within two shots of the lead heading into Tuesday's final round of the Sand Shark Classic at Oldfield Golf Club.
The Sand Sharks also stood second after two rounds, closing a 13-shot deficit behind Johnson & Wales after Monday's opening round to seven by evening. USCB's team total of 292 was the best in the second round.
Dalton State was another four shots back in third.
J&W's Cody Booska appeared ready to run away with the individual title after an opening 5-under-par 67, but an afternoon 77 brought him back to the chase pack.
Murphy and Laparojkit were part of a seven-way tie for second with Johnson & Wales teammates Jake Bauer and Matt Costaregni, Dalton State's P.J. Shields and Ben Rebne and Coastal Georgia's Seth Sanders.
