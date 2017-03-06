USCB track & field topples 4 more school records at Tiger Relays

Lexis Saunders shattered her own USC Beaufort record in the women’s discus, heading the list of four new school marks established Saturday at the Savannah State Tiger Relays.
Saunders unleashed a throw of 38.53 meters (126 feet, 5 inches) that was nearly three meters longer than her previous school record. The toss propelled her to a third-place finish in the event.
Jaslyn Joseph broke her own USCB record in the triple jump, producing a leap of 10.83 meters (35-6) on the way to a runner-up finish.
The other two marks were set in the 100 meter preliminaries, as Maiya Cooper broke her own women’s record with a time of 12.27 seconds and Chris George ran 10.87 to break Ricky Williams’ mark from two years ago.
USCB athletes now have rewritten school records 14 times in the season’s first three meets.
Taylor Superior claimed two of USCB’s five event wins on the day, hitting the NAIA Championships “B” qualifying standard with a time of 1:03.66 in the 400 hurdles. She also prevailed in the high jump at 1.62 meters (5-3 3/4).
Two events ended in a 1-2 finish for USCB entrants, with Hunter Dye and Emily Pauley finishing atop the women’s javelin and Osano Saunders and Chale Kelley doing likewise in the men’s hammer. USCB’s other victory came from Akira Durst in the men’s pole vault.
