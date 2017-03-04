Marissa Becker becomes USCB’s career steals leader in softball split

Marissa Becker became USC Beaufort's all-time stolen base leader as the Sand Sharks split their opening softball doubleheader Friday at the Gulf Coast Invitational in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Becker swiped two bases to complement a 4-for-4 performance at the plate in USCB's 6-2 opening victory over Brewton-Parker. The Sand Sharks had a chance to sweep the day, but were stymied in a 1-0 loss to Lyon (Ark.) in Game 2.
Becker's two steals gave her 44 in her career, moving past Sammi Shaffren's mark established from 2012-15.
Becker also sparked a three-run first inning in the opener with an RBI triple, eventually scoring on Kayla Boyle's single. Boyle later came around to score on an error, and USCB's Bailee Barker added an RBI double in the fourth.
Rachel Catt scattered four hits in a compete-game pitching performance, striking out five.
Abby Pac gave up two hits and walked just one against Lyon, but the Sand Sharks couldn't generate any offense. USCB managed to get just two runners as far as second base.
The Scots broke a scoreless tie in the sixth when Cheyenne Herrera's single brought home the game's only run.
