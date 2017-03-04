Extra-innings victory sparks USCB’s doubleheader sweep of Stillman

Justin Kortessis drove home four runs, including a two-run triple in extra innings Friday, to help power USC Beaufort to a doubleheader sweep of Stillman College to reach 10 wins in its past 11 games.
Kortessis' triple keyed a four-run eighth inning in an 8-4 USCB victory in the opener, and he ripped a two-run double in a seven-run fourth as the Sand Sharks romped 10-4 in the second game.
The Sand Sharks used four runs in the fourth to hold a 4-1 lead in Game 1 until the Tigers rallied with three in the bottom of the seventh. Stillman loaded the bases with one out against starter Wade Arduini, and Brody Gibson tied it with his bases-clearning double off closer Michael Biasello.
But Alex Murphy put the Sand Sharks back in front in the eighth with an RBI double, Kortessis followed with his two-run triple and came home on Nick Graham's single.
Stillman scored three first-inning runs in the nightcap before USCB's Julio De Pena settled down and let his offense eventually take over.
USCB tied the game with three runs in the second inning, keyed by Kal Davis' two-run single, and the Sand Sharks grabbed control with their seven-run fourth.
Comments