USCB baseball’s winning streak is stopped cold by Armstrong State

USC Beaufort’s eight-game baseball winning streak came to an end Wednesday in a visit to Division II Armstrong State, which used a trio of big innings to cruise to a 16-4 romp.
The Pirates took control with a five-run second inning and four more in the fourth, building an 11-0 lead after five innings. The Sand Sharks cut into the deficit with three runs in the sixth, but Armstrong State put things away with five more in the eighth.
Alex Murphy had two of the Sand Sharks’ six hits on the day, while Brandon Joyce, Nick Payne and Justin Kortessis each drove home a run. Kal Davis reached base three times with two walks and a single.
Davis now has reached base in 37 consecutive games dating back to last season, with Joyce also reaching base in all 13 of the Sand Sharks’ games this year.
Comments