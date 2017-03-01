USCB rides solid pitching in doubleheader sweep, extending streak to 8

Zac Burke pitched a four-hitter in the opener and Nick Constan scattered four hits over six innings of the nightcap Tuesday as USC Beaufort swept a baseball doubleheader from Brewton-Parker to extend its winning streak to eight games.
Burke struck out 11 in the Sand Sharks' 3-1 opening victory, falling just shy of becoming the third USCB pitcher to tie the school's single-game strikeout record in a month.
Burke recorded eight of his first nine outs via strikeout, and hit total stood at 11 with two out in the fifth inning. One more would have made him the fifth USCB pitcher to record 12 in a game, joining Justin Kortessis and Wade Arduini this season, but the final seven outs all came on batted balls.
Alex Murphy scored USCB's first run and put the Sand Sharks ahead with a two-run single in the third.
Constan struck out seven in his six innings of a 4-2 victory the nightcap, giving way to Michael Biasello for his third save of the season.
Thomas Estopare broke a 1-1 tie when he led off the fifth with a double and eventually scored on Brandon Joyce's sacrifice fly. Mclean Hartz added a two-run single in the sixth.
