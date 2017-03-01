USC Beaufort

March 1, 2017 5:27 PM

USCB women’s golf notches 2nd victory of the season

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

USC Beaufort placed no golfers in the top three, but had four of the next seven Tuesday as the Sand Sharks turned a four-shot deficit into a seven-stroke victory on the final day of the Lady Cougar Classic in Columbus, Ga.

Moa Kristenson and Vanessa Schloo tied for fourth in the 36-hole event, with Kristenson carding her second consecutive 7-over-par 78 and Schloo closing with an 80.

Franzi Knoetsch bounced back from an opening 82 to turn in the Sand Sharks’ best round of the tournament with a 75, earning a share of sixth, and junior Emily Turner (81-79) tied for eighth.

That allowed the Sand Sharks to compile a second-day total of 312, overtaking North Georgia for their first victory of the spring and second in 2016-17. USCB also captured the Converse Fall Invitational last September in Spartanburg.

In four tournaments this season, the Sand Sharks have yet to finish outside the top three.

