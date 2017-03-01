USCB women’s golf notches 2nd victory of the season

USC Beaufort placed no golfers in the top three, but had four of the next seven Tuesday as the Sand Sharks turned a four-shot deficit into a seven-stroke victory on the final day of the Lady Cougar Classic in Columbus, Ga.
Moa Kristenson and Vanessa Schloo tied for fourth in the 36-hole event, with Kristenson carding her second consecutive 7-over-par 78 and Schloo closing with an 80.
Franzi Knoetsch bounced back from an opening 82 to turn in the Sand Sharks’ best round of the tournament with a 75, earning a share of sixth, and junior Emily Turner (81-79) tied for eighth.
That allowed the Sand Sharks to compile a second-day total of 312, overtaking North Georgia for their first victory of the spring and second in 2016-17. USCB also captured the Converse Fall Invitational last September in Spartanburg.
In four tournaments this season, the Sand Sharks have yet to finish outside the top three.
