Trip to Savannah yields 7 school records for USCB track

The USC Beaufort relay team of Faith Calloway, Jhari Williams, Taylor Superior and Maiya Cooper set a pair of school records on the way to a win and runner-up finish, leading a parade of seven new school marks at the Savannah State Eye Opener meet.
The USCB quartet won the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.89 seconds that also met the "A" qualifying standard for this spring's NAIA nationals. The same four also ran the 4x400 relay, also setting a new record of 3:55.13 that was good for runner-up on the track.
Cooper also nosed out Calloway in a 1-2 USCB finish in the 100 meters, with Cooper lowering her own school record to 12.33 seconds.
Freshman Jaslyn Joseph broke the school mark in the women's triple jump with a leap of 10.81 meters (35 feet, 5 1/2 inches), good for a third-place finish. Lexis Saunders placed fourth in the women's discus, matching the school mark of 34.77 meters (114-1).
Betsy Douglas continued her excellence in the distance events, winning the women's 5,000 with a time of 18:32.49.
Two records fell on the men's side, with Jacob Hutchinson raising his own USCB mark in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.27 meters (14 feet) to finish second. Obiora Emenike tied the school mark in the 100 meters, running 11.03 seconds in the preliminaries.
