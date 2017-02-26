USC Beaufort

February 26, 2017 11:34 PM

Trip to Savannah yields 7 school records for USCB track

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

The USC Beaufort relay team of Faith Calloway, Jhari Williams, Taylor Superior and Maiya Cooper set a pair of school records on the way to a win and runner-up finish, leading a parade of seven new school marks at the Savannah State Eye Opener meet.

The USCB quartet won the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.89 seconds that also met the "A" qualifying standard for this spring's NAIA nationals. The same four also ran the 4x400 relay, also setting a new record of 3:55.13 that was good for runner-up on the track.

Cooper also nosed out Calloway in a 1-2 USCB finish in the 100 meters, with Cooper lowering her own school record to 12.33 seconds.

Freshman Jaslyn Joseph broke the school mark in the women's triple jump with a leap of 10.81 meters (35 feet, 5 1/2 inches), good for a third-place finish. Lexis Saunders placed fourth in the women's discus, matching the school mark of 34.77 meters (114-1).

Betsy Douglas continued her excellence in the distance events, winning the women's 5,000 with a time of 18:32.49.

Two records fell on the men's side, with Jacob Hutchinson raising his own USCB mark in the pole vault with a clearance of 4.27 meters (14 feet) to finish second. Obiora Emenike tied the school mark in the 100 meters, running 11.03 seconds in the preliminaries.

Related content

USC Beaufort

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos