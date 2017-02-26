USC Beaufort

February 26, 2017 12:20 PM

USCB softball sweeps doubleheader from Pikeville

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Carrie Cochran drove home four runs and Kayla Boyle notched three RBIs, powering USC Beaufort to a sweep of its softball doubleheader Saturday over Pikeville (Ky.).

The sweep allowed USCB to finish the weekend 3-1 at the Rawlings Games round-robin event in Hardeeville. They nearly swept the weekend, but allowed Rio Grande to break a scoreless tie with a late run in Friday's opening game.

The Sand Sharks captured Saturday's opener 10-2, using a 15-hit attack to put the game away early. Cochran homered for the second consecutive day and Boyle added a two-run shot as USCB scored four runs to invoke the mercy rule.

Abby Pac went the distance for the win, scattering four hits over six innings and recording five strikeouts. She came back in the nightcap to pick up the save in relief of Naomi Catt in a 5-3 USCB victory.

Cochran's two-run triple in the third keyed a three-run third inning that put the Sand Sharks ahead for good, while Natassja Hatcher added an RBI single. Boyle delivered an insurance run in the fourth with an RBI single.

Related content

USC Beaufort

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos