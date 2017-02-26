USCB softball sweeps doubleheader from Pikeville

Carrie Cochran drove home four runs and Kayla Boyle notched three RBIs, powering USC Beaufort to a sweep of its softball doubleheader Saturday over Pikeville (Ky.).
The sweep allowed USCB to finish the weekend 3-1 at the Rawlings Games round-robin event in Hardeeville. They nearly swept the weekend, but allowed Rio Grande to break a scoreless tie with a late run in Friday's opening game.
The Sand Sharks captured Saturday's opener 10-2, using a 15-hit attack to put the game away early. Cochran homered for the second consecutive day and Boyle added a two-run shot as USCB scored four runs to invoke the mercy rule.
Abby Pac went the distance for the win, scattering four hits over six innings and recording five strikeouts. She came back in the nightcap to pick up the save in relief of Naomi Catt in a 5-3 USCB victory.
Cochran's two-run triple in the third keyed a three-run third inning that put the Sand Sharks ahead for good, while Natassja Hatcher added an RBI single. Boyle delivered an insurance run in the fourth with an RBI single.
