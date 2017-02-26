Sand Sharks run winning streak to 6 games after sweeping Warner

Bobby Wenthe drove home four runs and Julio De Pena pitched seven strong innings as USC Beaufort completed its second consecutive series sweep with an 11-7 victory Saturday over Warner.
Wenthe was among four Sand Sharks to collect two hits apiece, helping USCB extend its winning streak to six games. Wenthe has averaged 2.6 RBIs per contest on the young season.
Thomas Estopare, Nick Graham and Brandon Joyce were the other Sand Sharks with two hits.
Warner held a 3-2 lead in the second inning, but Estopare tied it with an RBI single and was part of a double steal in which Graham swiped home with the go-ahead run. Kal Davis brought home a run in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk, and Wenthe followed with a three-run double.
De Pena scattered eight hits over his seven innings of work, giving way to Ryan Reynolds and Colin Tindall to record the final six outs.
