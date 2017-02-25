Offensive fireworks send USCB baseball to doubleheader sweep of Warner

Thomas Estopare drove home six runs, including a pair of two-run doubles as part of an 11-run sixth inning, to help USC Beaufort erase an eight-run deficit for a 15-12 triumph over Warner that began a doubleheader sweep Friday.
Bobby Wenthe homered twice in the nightcap, lifting the Sand Sharks to a 7-4 victory that extended their winning streak to five games.
USCB sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth in the opener, wiping out an 11-3 deficit after Warner erupted for its second five-run inning. Each of the first 10 batters reached base to start the comeback.
Estopare finished with four hits on the game, while Brandon Joyce added three hits and scored three times. Kal Davis also had three hits.
Wenthe launched a pair of two-run homers in Game 2, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, and finished with five RBIs. Estopare added a two-run single in the sixth to provide some cushion, extending his streak to 43 consecutive games in which he's reached base.
USCB's bullpen held things down in the late innings both times, with Michael Biasello picking up the save in each game.
Comments