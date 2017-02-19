USCB softball splits two, ends Southeastern Challenge with winning mark

Freshman Kaitlyn O’Hearn capped a three-hit performance with an RBI single in the sixth inning, lifting USC Beaufort past Bryan 7-5 to earn a split of Saturday’s doubleheader and finish the NAIA Southeastern Challenge on a winning record.
The Sand Sharks dropped a 2-1 decision to No.16 Reinhardt in their opener, victimized by Reinhardt’s two-out rally in the sixth. USCB won four of six games in the three-day tournament, with only No.10 William Carey (5-1) producing a better mark.
Bryan twice rallied to overcome early USCB leads in the nightcap, tying the game 5-5 on Kim Borowski’s two-run single in the top of the sixth. But Brittany Olean singled to lead off the inning, went to second on Marissa Becker’s single and Kayla Boyle’s sacrifice put both into scoring position.
Olean scored on O’Hearn’s single up the middle, and Emma Erwin followed with another RBI single for insurance.
USCB’s Abby Pac carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning againt Reinhardt, until three consecutive two-out doubles pushed the Eagles in front. Taylor Weeks tied it with an RBI double just past second baseman Becker’s glove, and Olean just missed a diving catch on Maddie Evans’ shot to left.
Comments