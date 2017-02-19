Sand Sharks rewrite baseball record book in sweeping Florida Memorial

USC Beaufort continued to take aim at its baseball record book in sweeping its three-game series at Florida Memorial, requiring new entries Saturday after taking both games of a doubleheader.
Justin Kortessis became the second pitcher in as many days to ring up 12 strikeouts during a 12-1 win in Saturday's opener, and the Sand Sharks' offense erupted to set new single-game marks in hits and runs in a 23-0 romp in the finale.
Kortessis pitched a four-hitter over seven innings of the first game, matching the 12-strikeout feat of Wade Arduini one day earlier. They are the third and fourth pitchers to hold a share of the record, following Michael Heesch (2012) and Julio De Pena (2016).
Kal Davis banged out four hits and drove home two runs to pace the USCB offense, while Alex Murphy drilled a three-run homer.
The bats put up even more fireworks in the second game, as Bobby Wenthe tied a school record with seven RBIs on the way to a four-hit performance. USCB's 23 runs and 25 hits were both school records, as 12 USCB players collected hits and 13 crossed the plate.
A three-run homer highlighted Wenthe's day, as he matched Erik Armstrong's 2011 single-game record for RBIs. Davis and Noah Matthews both ripped three hits and scored four times, while Charlie McGinnis came off the bench for three hits and three RBIs.
