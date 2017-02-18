USCB softball splits doubleheader at NAIA Southeastern Challenge

Kaitlyn O’Hearn drove home three runs as USC Beaufort bounced back from its first loss at the NAIA Southeastern Challenge to upend No.12 Campbellsville 9-2 in Friday’s nightcap in Hardeeville.
The Sand Sharks scored the game’s final nine runs after spotting their opponents two runs in the top of the first inning. O’Hearn and Kayla Boyle came through with RBIs in the bottom of the inning as USCB moved ahead with three runs of its own.
Marissa Becker singled home a run in the fourth, Emma Erwin’s pinch-hit triple brought home another run in the fifth and the Sand Sharks broke things open with four runs in the sixth.
Abby Pac settled down after her first-inning struggles to finish with a five-hitter, notching five strikeouts along the way.
USCB took its lumps in a 10-0 opening loss to No.8 Lindsey Wilson, recording just two hits off Blue Raiders pitcher Casey Bryan. The Kentucky school scored four runs in the first inning and three in the second.
