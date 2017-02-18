Record-tying performance helps USCB baseball beat Florida Memorial

Wade Arduini equaled a USC Beaufort record by ringing up 12 strikeouts, helping the Sand Sharks record their first Sun Conference baseball victory of the season with a 6-3 win Friday at Florida Memorial.
Arduini settled in after a rocky start, giving up just one hit after the first inning after facing just one batter over the minimum over the final eight frames. His 12 strikeouts matched the record set by Michael Heesch in 2012 and tied by Julio De Pena last year.
Bobby Wenthe led the Sand Sharks’ attack with three hits, including an RBI triple in the third and and RBI double in the fourth. After falling behind 3-0 after one inning, USCB scored twice in the third and took the lead with two more in the fourth.
Justin Kortessis banged out two hits and scored a run for the Sand Sharks, who wrap up the three-game road series Saturday with a doubleheader.
