USCB softball goes unbeaten on first day of Southeastern Challenge

Kayla Boyle’s two-run double sparked a four-run seventh inning Thursday, pushing USC Beaufort to a 6-3 softball victory over Faulkner in the first of two Sand Shark comebacks on the opening day of the NAIA Southeastern Challenge in Hardeeville.
Boyle also played a role in the second win, capping a three-run fourth with an RBI single as the Sand Sharks outlasted William Carey 3-2.
The Sand Sharks were one of three teams that won both opening-day games in the eight-team tournament, joined by eighth-ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No.12 Campbellsville (Ky.).
USCB freshman Jordan Roney went the distance for the opening win, keeping Faulkner in check after going down to an early 2-0 deficit. Roney didn’t allow another hit until the seventh, allowing the Sand Sharks to battle back.
Lauren Weidig added a two-run single as part of USCB’s four-run seventh.
Abby Pac also pitched a complete game in the nightcap, limiting William Carey to seven hits with 10 strikeouts on the afternoon. Pac worked out of jams in the second and third with minimal damage, and kept the Crusaders hitless after Mary Blair Odom’s leadoff double in the fourth.
Boyle, who drove home eight runs in a doubleheader sweep of Middle Georgia last weekend, is on a 7-for-13 tear over her past four outings.
Comments