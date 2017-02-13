Kayla Boyle drives home 8 of USCB’s 14 runs in doubleheader sweep

Kayla Boyle drove home eight runs over two games in powering USC Beaufort to a softball sweep of Middle Georgia, bouncing back from its first losses of the season.
Boyle doubled twice to bring home three USCB runs in a 6-1 victory in Saturday's opener, then plated five of the Sand Sharks' eight runs in an 8-0 romp that was called after five innings.
Alexa Moore lashed three hits in the opener, while Abby Pac limited Middle Georgia to just three hits in six shutout innings before letting Rachel Catt pitch the seventh.
The second contest saw Boyle bring a first-inning run home with a groundout, followed by two-run singles in both the second and third innings. Freshman Jordan Roney pitched four shutout innings for the victory, with Naomi Catt working a perfect fifth.
