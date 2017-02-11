USC Beaufort drops softball doubleheader to Georgia Gwinnett

Big innings by 13th-ranked Georgia Gwinnett sank USC Beaufort in both ends of a softball doubleheader Friday, losing on the road by scores of 5-2 and 11-3.
USCB’s Abby Pac pitched five shutout innings in the opener, blemished only by a five-run second inning keyed by Aubree Cox’s bases-loaded triple. The Sand Sharks pulled within 5-2 in the third on Marissa Becker’s infield single and Alexa Moore’s sacrifice fly, but were blanked the rest of the way.
The Sand Sharks jumped in front 3-1 in the second inning of Game 2, as Kaitlyn O’Hearn ripped a two-run double and Becker had another RBI single.
However, the Grizzlies countered with six runs in the bottom of the inning and Gwinnett’s Taylor Hansis worked out of a third-inning jam. The Sand Sharks had runners on second and third with no outs, but could not push a run over.
