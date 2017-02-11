Sand Sharks’ power display goes for naught as Southeastern rallies

Bobby Wenthe homered twice and Thomas Estopare added a two-run shot, but USC Beaufort pitching couldn't protect a four-run lead as the Sand Sharks fell to Southeastern 8-5 in their Sun Conference opener Friday.
The visiting Fire scored eight of the game's final nine runs, including a three-run ninth that broke open a tied game. Southeastern loaded the bases against John Jaeger before Mike D'Acunti's sacrifice fly put the Fire ahead 6-5.
A wild pitch and another sacrifice fly provided the Fire's final winning margin.
Wenthe's solo shot and Nick Payne's RBI single staked USCB to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and Estopare's two-run homer doubled the advantage one inning later. Southeastern countered with one run in the fourth, one in the fifth and Alex Stephens' two-run homer in the sixth to tie it.
The Fire pushed in front when De'John Suber executed a perfect squeeze bunt, but Wenthe answered in the bottom of the inning with his second homer.
