USC Beaufort

February 9, 2017 9:30 AM

Sand Sharks hand new coach resounding victory in baseball opener

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Alex Murphy’s grand slam capped a 10-run third inning for USC Beaufort, helping the Sand Sharks ring in new coach Jeremy Christian’s tenure in rousing fashion Wednesday with a 19-4 opening romp over St. Andrews.

The Sand Sharks sent 13 batters to the plate in the third, which ended with USCB leading 14-0 and allowed Christian – hired from Point University in the summer after Bryan Lewallyn departed for Pensacola State College – to get every position player into the game. Fourteen players in all collected hits.

Murphy went 2-for-3 on the day with four RBIs, while Michael Grunder drove in three runs after coming off the bench. Thomas Estopare, Bobby Wenthe and Mclean Hartz each finished with a pair of RBIs.

The offensive fireworks overshadowed a solid outing from USCB’s pitching staff, with Zac Burke earning the win by limiting St. Andrews to one hit and two walks in three scoreless innings.

USC Beaufort

Sports Videos